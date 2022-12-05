Is Davante Adams having his best season in the NFL? | Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Reuters Videos

STORY: Nike said on Monday that it has cut ties with Kyrie Irving, following backlash over the Brooklyn Nets star posting a link to an anti-Semitic documentary on Twitter.The sportswear giant had already suspended its relationship with the basketball player and canceled its next Irving-branded shoe release.The seven-time All Star faced heavy criticism after he posted a link to the 2018 documentary film on Twitter in late October and later defended the post. Irving was suspended for eight games by the Nets after he stopped short of fully disavowing the documentary on two occasions. He has since returned to play for the Nets after he deleted the post and apologized, saying he had been on a "learning journey" and was not anti-Semitic.He could not be immediately reached for comment on Monday. Adidas also ended its high-profile partnership with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, in late October after a series of anti-Semitic remarks from the rapper.The Anti-Defamation League said last year saw the largest number of anti-Semitic incidents in the U.S. since the racism watchdog began collecting records 40 years ago.The White House said it will address rising anti-Semitism in a roundtable event with Jewish leaders on Wednesday.VOICE OF WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: “We’re going to continue condemning anti-Semitism and hate wherever it exists, it should not have a place in our society. And so, you’ll continue to hear that. The president says silence is complicit, complicity, so that is something we’ll make sure we’ll continue to condemn.”