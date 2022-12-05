1

Is Davante Adams having his best season in the NFL? | Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Yahoo Sports' Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski talk about the Raiders' three-game win streak, including how the former Fresno State WR might be having the best season of his NFL career.

