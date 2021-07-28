Davante Adams frustrated over contract talks with Packers

All-Pro receiver Davante Adams is frustrated with the pace and progress of contract negotiations with the Green Bay Packers.

Adams said discussions are in a “tough spot” as training camp kicked off on Wednesday.

“We had a lot of time to figure this out, and we weren’t able to make a lot of progress, sadly,” Adams said. “It’s tough, man. The way that this league goes, if you perform well, you’re supposed to be compensated properly for that.”

Adams said he wished the negotiations with the Packers would be simpler, especially after all he’s accomplished in his career and off the field.

“Now we’re in a pretty tough spot,” Adams said. “It’s time to play football. We’ve had since January to figure this whole thing out. Here we are approaching August without a whole lot of progress as far as both sides feeling good about the other feels.”

Adams, who was a first-team All-Pro and led the NFL in touchdown catches in 2020, wants to become the league’s highest-paid receiver, regardless of whether Aaron Rodgers stays past the 2021 season.

“I’ve earned the right to be paid highest in the league. If they don’t believe that, or don’t want to come to an agreement to make me feel good about my contract. I just don’t want to make this about me too much,” Adams said.

The current highest-paid receiver is DeAndre Hopkins, who signed a two-year extension worth $27.25 million per year in new money with the Arizona Cardinals.

Adams said he was under the impression that the deal would get done this offseason.

