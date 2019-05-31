Davante Adams finds new offense “electrifying”

Running back Aaron Jones isn’t the only player excited about what he’s seen of head coach Matt LaFleur’s offense.

Wide receiver Davante Adams said it has been “real fun” getting to know LaFleur and learn the offense that Aaron Rodgers will be piloting come the fall. While that learning process isn’t over, Adams said he’s gotten enough under his belt to see some grand possibilities for the Packers.

“It’s an electrifying offense,” Adams said on The Jim Rome Show. “A lot of big-play potential. Just based off the offenses that [LaFleur] has been a part of before, whether they had top-tier talent or otherwise, you’ve seen them be able to make plays all over the field. Obviously, with the guys that we have, the quarterback that we have, the running backs we have, tight ends, we’ve got some special players. … We’re exposed to a lot of different things where we can get the ball in space. It’s nothing we haven’t done before, but I see a lot of potential in the coming years.”

Jones focused on the possibilities in the run game when he discussed his excitement about LaFleur’s installations. If he and Adams see their early impressions come to fruition, the Packers should be tough to stop come the regular season.