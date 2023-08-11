Davante Adams exits practice with apparent right leg injury

There's an injury concern with one of the Raiders' best players.

According to multiple reporters on the scene, receiver Davante Adams exited Friday's joint practice with the 49ers with an apparent right leg injury.

Adams took a hit from San Francisco corner Charvarius Ward on the first play of 11-on-11 drills and stayed down on the field. He was examined by trainers before making his way off the field under his own power.

He was walking with a limp, favoring his right leg. As noted by Tashan Reed of TheAthletic.com, trainers put some sort of sleeve on Adams' right shin area.

Adams then left the practice field for the locker room, presumably for further examination.

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels is scheduled to speak to the media after Friday's practice, which is when he may share more information on Adams.