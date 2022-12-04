Davante Adams in end zone again as Raiders pull off flea-flicker

Barry Werner
·1 min read

Derek Carr and Davante Adams were locked in on Sunday in Vegas against the Chargers.

Adams had his seventh 100-yard game of the season and a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter alone.

The second one came via some trickeration — the old flea-flicker.

Derek Carr made the throw, Adams the catch and the Raiders were up double digits over the Chargers.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

