Davante Adams in end zone again as Raiders pull off flea-flicker
Derek Carr and Davante Adams were locked in on Sunday in Vegas against the Chargers.
Adams had his seventh 100-yard game of the season and a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter alone.
The second one came via some trickeration — the old flea-flicker.
Derek Carr made the throw, Adams the catch and the Raiders were up double digits over the Chargers.
Flea flicker!
Back-to-back drives with a @tae15adams TD 😱
5 catches
143 yards
2 TDs@tae15adams is definitely HIM.
