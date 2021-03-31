Davante Adams shares who around the NFL he'd most like to play alongside, the joys of being a #GirlDad

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams might be a part of one of the most dominant offenses in the NFL, but the four-time Pro Bowler is still thinking of who else around the league he'd like to play alongside.

"Definitely [Los Angeles Chargers wideout] Keenan Allen. That's one of my good friends," Adams said to Yahoo Sports. "We have similar games to feed off of and we can learn a lot from each other. So, I think that would be a pretty dangerous duo out there."

When asked which player impressed him the most last season, Adams offered up high praise for a former divisional rival.

"I would say [Buffalo Bills receiver] Stefon Diggs," he said. "He went to a new system and despite getting moved around a little bit, he's been able to remain at the top. The Vikings probably thought they sent him off to die in Buffalo, but he went on to have a successfully year and I'm proud of him for that. I wouldn't mind playing with him at all."

Adams goes back to where it all began to pay it forward

Adams remains extremely humble about his rise to success, and makes sure to give back when able. The 28-year-old recently returned to his alma mater Palo Alto High School in Palo Alto, California to give back to the program that helped him earn a scholarship to Fresno State. With the help of Eastbay, Adams surprised the entire varsity football team with new Jordan uniforms and sneakers. To sweeten the deal, Eastbay also donated Jordan cleats to the players.

With the help of Eastbay, Devante Adams is giving back to his alma mater Palo Alto High School. (Photo by Eastbay)

"It's not my first time collaborating with Eastbay, and they've always been such a joy to work with. Growing up, I was always reading the magazine because my grandparents had a subscription. I guess it comes full circle that I'm able to give back to the community with a company that sparked my love for apparel and shoes."

Adams is in a fortunate position both on and off the field. Nevertheless, he still carries with him a diligent and resilient mindset that's been instilled in him since since he was a child.

Story continues

Now with a young daughter of his own, Adams is hoping he can pass down that same mentality to her.

"When Kobe [Bryant] passed, that was someone I looked up to a lot," he said. "So, I kind of took on that ownership of being a girl dad and I know a lot of other guys who were probably more excited than normal to welcome a girl into their family as well. I love it, I love it."

More from Yahoo Sports: