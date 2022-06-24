Davante Adams and Darren Waller named one of the NFL’s top duos

With the addition of Davante Adams, the Raiders now have one of the most well-balanced groups of skill players in the NFL. Adams is arguably the best outside receiver in the league and Darren Waller is one of the most dynamic flex tight ends in the league.

Plus, the Raiders have two other Pro Bowlers in Hunter Renfrow and Josh Jacobs that are entering the primes of their careers. But Adams and Waller are what will make this offense thrive in 2022.

In a recent article by Kambui Bomani of Pro Football Focus, he named some of the top NFL duos heading into the 2022 season. That list included Adams and Waller, which is the best WR-TE duo in the league. Here is what he had to say about the pairing entering their first season together:

“Injuries marred Waller’s 2021 season en route to his lowest offensive grade in four years (69.7). When he’s healthy, Waller is one of the league’s most talented receiving weapons, boasting the third-best tight end WAR figure since 2019 (1.19). Meanwhile, new teammate Davante Adams owns the top WAR mark among wide receivers since 2017 (2.73) and seems destined to continue his greatness alongside quarterback Derek Carr, who he played with at Fresno State. Expect Adams and Waller to emerge as one of the premier WR/TE duos this upcoming season.”

Assuming the offensive line can hold up for the Raiders, it’s going to be awfully hard for opponents to stop this offense. They just have too many players on offense that excel in beating man-to-man coverage and Derek Carr has always been excellent at finding the open receiver.

It’s tough to find any receiving duo that is more proven and dynamic than Adams and Waller going into the 2022 season.

