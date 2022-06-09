Davante Adams confirms Packers offered him more money than Raiders

Just after reports emerged that receiver Davante Adams was being traded to the Raiders in March, several reports emerged from reporters on the Packers beat that Green Bay was willing to pay Adams just as much — if not more — than Las Vegas.

But Adams chose to go to Southern Nevada regardless, reuniting with his former college quarterback Derek Carr and getting closer to his native California.

Adams hadn’t necessarily addressed those reports. But he confirmed them in his Thursday press conference when asked about being happy in Las Vegas with his new organization.

“You guys have heard Green Bay offered this which is higher than what I was [going to make with the Raiders] and all of that. And, yeah, I’ll say it, it was true. OK, it was true,” Adams said. “But there’s much more that goes into it. And family is a big part of it for me. So, geographically being here, it makes it a lot easier for me to stay connected to my family year-round.

“And this isn’t Year Two, or I’m not trying to necessarily fight for a job or anything like that to where you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do — you’ve got to stay out there. I had the choice and the choice was for me to come here and raise my family on the West Coast and come out here and have some fun in the sun.”

Adams signed a reported five-year, $141.25 million deal when he was traded to Las Vegas, which at the time made him the league’s highest-paid receiver.

A five-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro, Adams caught 123 passes for 1,553 yards with 11 touchdowns for the Packers last season.

