Davante Adams breaks off contract talks with Green Bay

The trouble with the Green Bay Packers continues to mushroom. Add Davante Adams to Aaron Rodgers as players who are disgruntled with the NFC North champions.

While Rodgers continues his standoff with management, news Friday that the elite wide receiver has broken off discussions about a long-term contract with Green Bay.

The #Packers and Davante Adams’ reps worked behind the scenes to get a deal done. The proposals have not acknowledged Adams as the highest paid WR, sources say. Green Bay’s classic structure has led to limited options. Now, talks are off with just a few days to go before camp. https://t.co/8m0WM7TTBX — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 23, 2021

The Packers are coming off a pair of 13-3 seasons. If Matt LaFleur’s team doesn’t find a way to work things out with the quarterback and wide receiver, the NFC North could turn into an absolute crapshoot.

Adams is coming off a career-high 115-catch season with a league-leading 18 TD grabs.

He has 311 catches over his last three seasons.

Hey, if all else fails, the Packers could try and package Rodgers and Adams and send them to New Orleans, which could want an elite quarterback and needs a wideout with news Michael Thomas underwent surgery on his ankle in June and could miss games in the 2021 regular season.

Kidding … we think.