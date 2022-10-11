Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams apologized after Monday night’s game for shoving a man to the ground as he exited the field.

As reporters in the Raiders’ locker room interviewed Adams about the game, Adams brought the subject up himself without being asked.

“Before I answer anything else, I want to apologize to the guy — some guy running off the field, and he ran or jumped in front of me, coming off the field and I bumped into him and kind of pushed him and he ended up on the ground so I want to say sorry to him for that because that was just frustration mixed with him literally just running in front of me. I shouldn’t have responded that way but that’s how I initially responded, so I just want to apologize for that,” Adams said.

It’s to Adams’ credit that he offered an apology without being asked, but his description of the incident as bumping into someone who jumped in front of him doesn’t match the video, which shows that Adams easily could have avoided the man and chose to give him a hard shove instead.

Adams offered a second apology on Twitter.

“Sorry to the guy I pushed over after the game. Obviously very frustrated at the way the game ended and when he ran infront of me as I exited that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately. Thats not me..MY APOLOGIES man hope you see this,” Adams wrote.

Adams will likely face NFL discipline for the incident.

Davante Adams apologizes to man he shoved to the ground after game originally appeared on Pro Football Talk