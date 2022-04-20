Davante Adams already impressing the Raiders with his work ethic

It hasn’t taken Davante Adams long to impress the Raiders with his hard work.

Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler said today that Adams has been leading by example with his focus and determination every time he sets foot in the team facility.

“Davante is a worker and he comes in with a purpose every day to get better,” Ziegler said. “He’s just a dialed-in person. You walk in and for him this is something that he loves to do, this is a business for him, it’s a job that he takes very seriously, and he comes in with that approach. That guy comes in with an approach to win the day and to get better individually, and it’s an approach that I think is really good for our young players to see. This guy is highly accomplished. He’s been very productive in his career. There’s a reason for those things. You see that in his approach day to day.”

Ziegler traded the Raiders’ first- and second-round picks to the Packers to acquire Adams, and then gave Adams a three-year, $67.5 million contract. Adams needs to produce at a high level to be worth what the Raiders spent on him, and so far Ziegler likes what he’s seeing.

