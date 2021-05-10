Davante Adams: Aaron Rodgers’ future “potentially” could affect my future

Charean Williams
·1 min read
The Packers may or may not have quarterback Aaron Rodgers this season. That could affect whether they have receiver Davante Adams in 2022.

Rodgers and the franchise are in a standoff that remains to be seen how it’s going to end.

Adams is entering the final year of his contract, scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in 2022. The four-time Pro Bowler told Colin Cowherd on Monday that he supports his quarterback “100 percent” and that Rodgers’ future could affect his future.

“Potentially. Potentially,” Adams said on The Herd. “That’s my guy. That’s the only guy I’ve had other than that 2017 season when he got hurt. That’s the only guy that I’ve played with. We’ve built up a special connection over the years that has put us both in really good positions in our career. Not that he needed me to come along for it, because he was already in that spot.

“We’ve established a lot together. It would change a lot, man. It doesn’t mean I’d be gone, but I’d definitely have to do some extra thinking if my guy wasn’t here.”

The Packers still were able to re-sign left tackle David Bakhtiari and running back Aaron Jones this offseason despite the uncertainty about whether Rodgers will play for them again.

The Packers surely want Adams back long term.

Adams, 28, has averaged 103 receptions for 1,252 yards and 12 touchdowns the past three seasons. But that’s with Rodgers as his quarterback, not Jordan Love.

If Rodgers leaves, Adams could, too, a year from now.

