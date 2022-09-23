Davante Adams on 0-2 Raiders: 'The urgency is definitely there right now'
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams discusses the team's 0-2 start to the 2022 NFL regular season, saying: 'The urgency is definitely there right now'.
Senior NFL Reporter Charles Robinson is joined by Jori Epstein and Charles McDonald, the newest additions to the Yahoo Sports’ NFL family. Our NFL trio discusses Tampa Bay’s weird but effective 2-0 start to the season. Tom Brady is obviously going through a stressful time off the field. The Bucs offense is done numerous pass catchers and offensive lineman. However, the defense is making up for the offensive struggles, and crushing their opponents. Can Tampa still become a Super Bowl contender? Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.
JPP will give the Ravens some much-needed pass-rush depth.
Former Patriots star Vince Wilfork recently paid a visit to old friend Bill Belichick -- who wasn't quite prepared to see how much weight Wilfork had lost since his playing days.
‘Not just good looking, I can throw it baby’
Nick Chubb, David Njoku and Amari Cooper each scored touchdowns in the Cleveland Browns' win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football.
Ahead of Sunday's Patriots-Ravens matchup, Lamar Jackson shared a funny memory of his pre-draft meeting with Bill Belichick.
Steve 'Mongo' McMichael recently received visits from his teammates of the 1985 Chicago Bears and Ric Flair.
The Packers signed veteran wideout Travis Fulgham to their practice squad on Thursday and their need for healthy bodies at the position was likely behind the more. Four of the receivers were out of practice on Thursday. The group included Allen Lazard, who went from limited with an ankle injury on Wednesday to sitting out [more]
Check out the latest injury report for Sunday's game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers
Jacoby Brissett and Amari Cooper are among the biggest winners after the Browns win over the Steelers on Thursday Night Football in Week 3.
Julian Edelman thought he might be hearing from Tom Brady this week -- but the Buccaneers signed veteran slot wide receiver Cole Beasley instead.
Not the best recruiting news at all
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 3. Tom Brady and the Bucs will beat Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.
Patriots traded tackle Justin Herron to the Las Vegas Raiders. Here's why it made sense for New England.
On Thursday, Jones analogized Dak Prescott taking the QB job and never looking back in 2016 to Cooper Rush potentially doing the same this season. Unprompted by reporters. When he wasn't even scheduled to meet with media.
Six recievers were taken ahead of St. Brown in the 2021 draft,.
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 3's top tight ends, kickers and defenses. (Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports)
The Pittsburgh offense isn’t producing enough points. But that isn’t enough to produce a quarterback change. Yet. After Thursday night’s 29-17 loss to the Browns, coach Mike Tomlin was unequivocal in his ongoing support of current starter Mitch Trubisky. When asked about the possibility of shifting from Trubisky to rookie first-rounder Kenny Pickett, Tomlin said, [more]
The U.S. only made two changes to its lineup for Friday while the Internationals will roll out a new team.
49ers legend Steve Young believes that any question as to whether Kyle Shanahan is responsible for Trey Lance's injury is a "goofball question."