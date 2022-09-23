Davante Adams on 0-2 Raiders: 'The urgency is definitely there right now'

Yahoo Sports Videos

Senior NFL Reporter Charles Robinson is joined by Jori Epstein and Charles McDonald, the newest additions to the Yahoo Sports’ NFL family. Our NFL trio discusses Tampa Bay’s weird but effective 2-0 start to the season. Tom Brady is obviously going through a stressful time off the field. The Bucs offense is done numerous pass catchers and offensive lineman. However, the defense is making up for the offensive struggles, and crushing their opponents. Can Tampa still become a Super Bowl contender? Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.