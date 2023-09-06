A daunting task awaits Blue Hens at Penn State but they'll appreciate the opportunity

The Penn State Nittany Lion mascot joins the students in the stands during the season opener against West Virginia Beaver Stadium September 2, 2023, in State College.

It will likely be the most difficult challenge a University of Delaware football team has ever faced.

The Blue Hens have never played an FBS-level foe ranked as high as No. 7 Penn State.

The crowd at Beaver Stadium for Saturday’s noon kickoff will surpass 100,000, a noisy horde that will be, by far, the largest to ever witness a Delaware game.

“The environment’s going to be all that you’ve dreamed about as a kid,” Delaware cornerback Tyron Herring said.

Despite all those rather intimidating prospects, Delaware will relish the opportunity despite the brutal challenge it brings.

Delaware receiver Kym Wimberly celebrates a touchdown reception in the first quarter against Stony Brook, Thursday, August 31, 2023 at LaValle Stadium in Stony Brook, NY.

“We know we have our work cut out for us,” wide receiver Kym Wimberley, the Harvard transfer, said Monday. “But we've been saying it for the past three days now: ‘Just go out there and play football.’

“We’re playing football at the end of the day, no matter who it is. So we're definitely excited for the challenge, we're excited for the crowd. That's gonna be super fun, the great atmosphere. I think we're all happy that we get to just show what we can do in front of a big crowd.”

Delaware is coming off a thorough 37-13 win at CAA rival Stony Brook Thursday night played in front of 11,132. The Blue Hens were rewarded with a climb from 22nd to 19th in the FCS Top 25 Monday.

Penn State was quite formidable in its opening-night effort, topping West Virginia 38-15 with a record home opener crowd of 110,747 expressing its delight.

Delaware head coach Ryan Carty looks to the scoreboard as his Hens let up a third-quarter score against Stony Brook, Thursday, August 31, 2023 at LaValle Stadium in Stony Brook, NY.

Wimberly played in front of 49,500 fans at the Yale Bowl in 2021, catching a game-winning 12-yard pass with 22 seconds to go in Harvard’s 34-31 win over its Ivy League rival.

No experience any Delaware player has previously had, however, resembles the environment waiting Saturday, which is why the Blue Hens will attempt to do all they can to appreciate the occasion while trying to stick to business.

Coaches often gauge a team’s improvement from the first game of the season to the second as the largest jump. That will not change, second-year Delaware coach Ryan Carty said, with the imposing setting and high-caliber opponent.

“I know that's the old adage,” Carty said, “that that's probably the biggest gap of improvement. And it usually is actually. It's coachspeak for a reason.

“For us, a lot of young guys got reps, or new guys got reps in this scheme -- offense and defense and special teams. And so, I think we'd love to see, from week one to week two, can we go out there and not make the same mistakes twice? Can we learn from the things we did well and poorly?”

Delaware did plenty well at Stony Brook, piling up 559 yards of total offense. But UD quarterbacks also threw three interceptions and were sacked four times.

The Hens’ rebuilt defense answered the challenge, intercepting three passes and limiting the Seawolves to 327 yards.

A strong week of preparation is mandatory, Carty said.

“Hopefully, we can execute the things we'd like to accomplish,” he said, “which is obviously keep the ball in our hands and make plays and hopefully go out there and put some points on the board and keep them off the board as much as we can.”

Delaware's Tyron Herring saves a muffed punt by teammate Jourdan Townsend in the second quarter against Stony Brook, Thursday, August 31, 2023 at LaValle Stadium in Stony Brook, NY.

The previous highest-ranked FBS team Delaware faced, and the largest crowd that saw the Blue Hens, both came in a 27-0 loss at Virginia Tech in front of 62,526 in 2017.

Penn State piled up 478 yards against West Virginia, a daunting prospect for Herring and his defensive partners.

“I think being in the mindset of, it’s the process, it’s the preparation that's going to be important, not the result,” said Herring, who led Delaware with eight tackles and also had an interception and fumble recovery at Stony Brook. “It's not about them, it’s not about what we're playing. It's just about us, it's about how we prepare.”

Hen scratch

Blue Hen Touchdown Club MVPs from the win at Stony Brook were Herring on defense, running back Marcus Yarns on offense and special teamer Kaelin Costello . . . Delaware will also visit Penn State in 2027 . . . Penn State has played only two present-day CAA teams in the past 65 years, beating William & Mary 56-18 in 1984 and Villanova 38-17 in 2021.

