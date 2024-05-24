[Getty Images]

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's 72+ podcast, former Reading midfielder Jobi McAnuff said of the prospect of playing at Wembley: "Particularly for a Championship final in terms of 80-odd thousand people, Wembley cut in half, your fans on one side of it and theirs on the other - it's just the scale of it.

"We're fortunate enough to go there and watch games and it just takes your breath away. It doesn't matter how many times you have done it or what capacity you are in, you just know you are the one out there who has to go and perform.

"It's all about how quickly you can start and how quick you can settle. Then you can go and play the game rather than letting everything around you distract you, which it can do. We saw over the weekend it happen with Bolton and it can be quite a daunting place at times."

Ex-Bolton defender and current manager of Kidderminster Harriers Phil Brown added: "Even when you have gone into the stadium or the same size of stadium, when you are a captain you are walking along and introducing your team-mates you sometimes forget their names.

"If you're a manager you are stood next to all that heat that comes bursting out with flames and all your thinking is to try to get the first thing you do be a positive thing for your club or for your game or team that day, and if it comes off it can win a game."

