'It can be daunting' - Magennis in search of new club

Josh Magennis made his Northern Ireland debut against Turkey in 2010 [Inpho]

Northern Ireland striker Josh Magennis says he "could end up anywhere" as he begins his search for a new club.

The 33-year-old former Aberdeen, Charlton and Hull City forward has been released by Wigan Athletic after over two years with the League One club.

Magennis is experiencing a first summer as a free agent since starting his professional career with Cardiff City in 2009.

"I've been fortunate in my career - I've been attached to a club coming into every summer so I had the familiarity of where I was going back to in pre-season," he said.

"But this pre-season I could end up anywhere - it can be daunting as it's the unknown.

"It's a weird one - no-one has to pay a fee for you, it's just whether you want it or not, that's the big thing.

"In football you just don't know what's round the corner but it's a fresh outlook - I'm looking forward to it and I'll see where the next part of my journey is.

"Hopefully I can go and help a team, whatever standards and requirements they need."

Josh Magennis scored 11 goals in 89 league appearance for Wigan [Getty Images]

Magennis may be without a club but he was named in Northern Ireland's squad for the June friendlies against Spain and Andorra.

He has scored 11 goals from 78 international appearances and he hopes to catch the eye when Michael O'Neill's team face Euro 2024 bound Spain in Mallorca.

"Your just in the shop window - we're playing against Spain in another country, there will be other scouts watching because of the magnitude of the game so it's a chance to go and try to perform," added Magennis.

"As long as my family's happy wth it, I'm happy to go anywhere. I want to go somewhere where I can still learn - obviously being 33 I've learnt a lot in the game but I'm still learning.

"I just want to be in an environment where I can bring value, not just on the pitch but off the pitch, maybe a young dressing room or a young squad.

"Or maybe a manager who needs a senior player who can police the dressing room - that's what my responsibility was in my last year at Wigan.

"That's the sort of next challenge I'm looking for. I'm not trying to reinvent the wheel but maybe my responsibility and role will probably be a bit different. It's one I'm just trying to manage and just see where I end up."