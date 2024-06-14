Daunte Culpepper praises J.J. McCarthy, says ‘He’s a baller’

Former Minnesota quarterback Daunte Culpepper recently participated in the Vikings Foundation Golf Tournament, and he spoke with KSTP’s Alec Ausmus briefly about rookie J.J. McCarthy.

Culpepper was drafted 11th overall by the Vikings in the 1999 NFL Draft. He was previously Minnesota’s highest-drafted quarterback, but the Vikings took McCarthy 10th overall, and he now holds that title. Culpepper had nothing but good things to say about the former Wolverine.

“He’s a baller,” said Culpepper of McCarthy. “He’s definitely a baller. He’s a rock-solid young man, and he’s going to be an even better quarterback, I think. He has a lot of upside and a lot of ability.”

Culpepper played for Minnesota from 1999 to 2005. He then played four more seasons with three different teams. Culpepper played for Miami in 2006, Oakland in ’07, and Detroit from ’08-09.

While playing for Minnesota, Culpepper waited his turn during his rookie year. He played just one game but became an important part of the offense in 2000. During his first year as a starter, he threw for 3,937 yards, 33 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions. He rushed for 470 yards and seven more scores.

Vikings fans hope to see those numbers from McCarthy when he gets his first real chance at starting for the Vikings.

Here's some Daunte Culpepper content that you didn't know you needed today. Today was the #Vikings Foundation Golf Tournament, Vikings Legends were there, and I'd put Daunte in the legends category one way or another. pic.twitter.com/2U64tmMoRP — Alec Ausmus (@A_TwiceKSTP) June 11, 2024

