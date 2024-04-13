Daulton Varsho powers a grand slam

Here's one voter's awards ballot with All-NBA, All-Defensive and All-Rookie selections.
Josh and Bo Naylor became the fourth pair of siblings to homer for the same MLB team in the same inning.
The 2025 season will encompass 24 races and begin two weeks later than the 2024 season did.
With the 2023-24 NBA season coming to an end, here's one voter's award ballot, breaking down the top candidates — and declaring the winners.
Vincent Goodwill talks through a crazy NBA night that included a serious injury for Giannis, the Clippers embarrassing the Suns and another breakout game for Victor Wembanyama.
Caitin Clark won’t be playing in the Masters anytime soon, but the marks she set during her run through the women’s NCAA tournament have inspired the green jackets who run Augusta.
Between the depth of the lineup and the power of the UFC brand, UFC 300 pretty much sells itself.
The Reds shortstop is still one of the most fun players in MLB.
Holly was arrested in connection with a February shooting that left two people injured.
Is Zach Edey the toughest player to officiate in college basketball. 'Yes,' one official says. 'He's a unicorn.'
Rice reportedly owned the Corvette and leased the Lamborghini involved in the crash.
UConn and Illinois were tied 23-23 late in the first half. The Illini were down 30 before they scored again.
Alabama will now take on Clemson in the Elite Eight on Saturday night after a dominant outing from Grant Nelson.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast by reacting to the instant classic and finish between Houston and Texas A&M in the second round of March Madness. All three share their biggest takeaways from the first weekend of the tournament including Purdue's dominance so far and Kentucky's collapse against Oakland.
Williams didn't bring a spare chassis to Australia.
Despite record television ratings, the powers that be are still talking about expanding the NCAA tournament.
Bueckers is back leading the Huskies into the Sweet 16 after two career-altering injuries.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
The Orioles, Braves, Mariners, Diamondbacks and Guardians come out on top in our 2024 young talent rankings.
The fantasy hockey postseason is fast approaching, and these skaters offer late-season production that could fuel title runs.