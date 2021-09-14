Daughter of LSU assistant coach, former Patriots RB Kevin Faulk dies

(John Korduner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Kevione Faulk, the daughter of former New England Patriots running back and current LSU running backs coach Kevin Faulk, has died.

LSU announced the news Monday evening. The cause of death was not immediately reported.

Kevione was a student at LSU and worked for the football program.

"We are heartbroken with the passing of Kevione Faulk, and our thoughts and prayers are with the Faulk family,” LSU’s statement reads. “She was a part of the LSU family, and we mourn the loss of a daughter, a sister, a friend, a classmate and a colleague. We ask that all Tigers keep the Faulks in their prayers and respect their privacy at this difficult time.”

Head coach Ed Orgeron released his own statement on Kevione's death.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Coach Faulk and his family as we mourn the loss of his daughter Kevione. Her smile and personality will be sorely missed in our building. May she Rest In Peace. — Coach Ed Orgeron (@Coach_EdOrgeron) September 13, 2021

Kevin Faulk played 13 seasons in the NFL from 1999-2011, all with the New England Patriots. He won three Super Bowls. LSU hired Faulk as director of player development in 2018 and promoted him to running backs coach in 2020. He played at LSU and is the program's all-time leading rusher.