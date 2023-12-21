Dauda's buzzer-beater for Razorbacks sends Illini to third loss in row

Dec. 20—WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Illinois women's basketball team had not lost three consecutive games with Shauna Green coaching on the sidelines.

Until Wednesday. When Arkansas redshirt sophomore forward Maryam Dauda called game.

With her team holding a one-point lead, Illinois sophomore guard Kam'ren Rhodes picked up Samara Spencer at nearly mid-court. But Spencer eventually dribbled by Rhodes and into the paint, where the Razorbacks junior guard lobbed a pass over Kendall Bostic to Dauda, who put up a shot in front of Makira Cook.

Dauda's layup hit the backboard and rolled along the right side of the rim before dropping through the net with two-tenths of a second left. The game-winning shot from Dauda sent the stunned Illini to a gut-wrenching 60-59 loss in their opening game of the West Palm Beach Classic on Massimino Court at the Student Life Center on the Keiser University campus.

Illinois (5-5) had pulled ahead 59-56 with former Illini coach and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Theresa Grentz watching from the stands after Cook made a jump shot in the paint with three minutes left in the game.

But that's the last time Illinois ­ would score in Wednesday's nonconference game — the second straight Big Ten-SEC matchup for the Illini, who also lost 69-66 to Missouri on Sunday in Champaign.

Saylor Poffenbarger's two free throws cut the deficit to 59-58 for Arkansas (10-3) with 1:51 left.

Cook, who finished with a season-high 17 points and recorded a double-double after pulling down 11 rebounds and adding five assists, had a chance to extend the Illinois lead to three points. But the senior guard, who finished 6 of 21 from the field, misfired on a shot with 12 seconds to go.

Razorbacks coach Mike Neighbors did not call timeout after Poffenbarger collected the defensive rebound. Her 19th of Wednesday's win against the Illini.

And Spencer and Dauda connected for the game-winning play.

"In my head, I said, 'If we get a stop and the ball ends up in anybody's hands from the state of Florida, I'm going to let it go,'" Neighbors said afterward. "So if Taliah (Scott) got it or Sam got it, we weren't going to call a timeout and advance it or run a play and give them a chance to get set up. I felt like we had been good all day against their back-pedal defense, so when it gets into Sam's hands, I felt really good about it. I just think it speaks to Sam's maturity to know to trust in her teammate.

"Maryam has missed a layup or two. She'll tell you that. She missed one (on Wednesday). (Spencer) threw it right at her chin, which we had been talking about. Maryam ain't going to miss it, because she doesn't want to get hit in the face. (She) caught it and nicely laid that thing in there."

Scott and Spencer delivered 17 points apiece for Arkansas, which netted four made three-pointers on 23 attempts, well below the Razorbacks' season average of 9.7 three-pointers per game.

Bostic supplied a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds for Illinois, which also saw guard Genesis Bryant (12 points) and reserve center Camille Hobby (11 points, five rebounds) reach double figures in the loss.