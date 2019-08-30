Datone Jones says goodbye to Jaguars, Terrelle Pryor cut

The Jaguars took a few chances on some veterans this offseason, but don’t appear to be extending them to the regular season.

Defensive end Datone Jones just tweeted out his own goodbye to the Jaguars, acknowledging that he has been released.

The former Packers first-rounder blocked a field goal Thursday night, and made enough plays along the way that he’s likely to get a chance somewhere else. But the Jaguars are deep enough up front that they could part ways with him (and not guarantee his salary by keeping him on the Week One roster).

The Jaguars have also parted ways with wide receiver Terrelle Pryor and cornerback Saivion Smith, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The 30-year-old Pryor might have reached the end of the line, having blown through the Jets, Bills, and Jaguars in the last year without latching on.