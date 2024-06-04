Dates, times, TV selections announced for K-State baseball’s Super Regional

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Wildcats are just two wins away from an appearance in the College World Series.

K-State will travel to Charlottesville, Va. for the super regionals against the University of Virginia. It’ll be a best of three series with the winner advancing.

The series will begin on Friday, June 7 at 6 p.m. with game two set for Saturday, June 8 at 2 p.m. The rubber match, if needed, is scheduled for Sunday at 2 p.m.

All three games are slotted to air on ESPNU. Virginia entered the NCAA regionals as the No. 16 overall seed.

