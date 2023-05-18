Dates, times set for Chargers’ 2023 preseason schedule

Gavino Borquez
The NFL has finalized the dates and times for the Chargers’ 2023 preseason schedule.

The Chargers will open Week 1 on Saturday, Aug. 12, against the Rams at SoFi Stadium. That is scheduled for 6 p.m. PT.

Los Angeles will then host the Saints in Week 2 on Sunday, Aug. 20, at 4:05 p.m. PT.

The Bolts’ preseason concludes on Friday, Aug. 25, with a game on the road at Levi’s Stadium against the 49ers at 7 p.m. PT.

The Chargers open the regular season on Sunday, Sept. 10, at home against the Dolphins at 1:25 p.m. PT.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire