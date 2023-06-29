Dates set for Bills players to report to 2023 training camp

Buffalo Bills players now know exactly when their summer vacation will be over.

The NFL released a memo which revealed the dates players will have to report to training camp for their respective team.

The dates vary by teams, depending on their first game of the 2023 regular season. In 2022, the Bills started earlier because they were featured in the NFL’s first game of the entire season on Thursday Night Football against the Los Angeles Rams.

This upcoming summer, rookies will head to St. John Fisher University a bit early, which is usually the case. They report on July 18.

Veterans have a little more time off. They will head to the Rochester area on July 25.

The following day on July 26 is the team’s first open practice at St. John Fisher University.

