Dates set for 49ers 2022 rookie minicamp

The 49ers’ 23-player rookie class now knows when they will get their first taste of NFL action. San Francisco on Tuesday set its three-day rookie minicamp for May 13-15.

This will be the first chance for the 49ers’ nine draft picks and 14 undrafted rookies to get on the field with their new coaching staff to get their feet wet as they prepare to dive into the throes of an NFL offseason. Some veteran players may also attend the three-day workouts, but the group will largely be comprised of the picks, UDFAs and perhaps a handful of tryout players.

While it’s important for the first-year players to get on the field, there’s not a huge concern about how they look in the sessions. Typically the goal is to just not look like a disaster leading up to full team workouts.

OTAs begin the following week with dates set for May 23, May 25-26, May 31, June 2-3, and June 6-9.

Mandatory minicamp is scheduled for June 14-16.

