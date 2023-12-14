Dates revealed for 2024 Florida football schedule

Florida football will get some early tests at The Swamp before a challenging back stretch as part of its new-look 2024 schedule.

Entering year three under head coach Billy Napier, the Florida Gators will play seven of 12 games at home, including its first three — hosting state rival Miami (Aug. 31), Samford (Sept. 7) and Texas A&M (Sept. 14) in its SEC opener.

UF will face Mississippi State in its first SEC road game on Sept. 21, then get a bye before returning home to face UCF on Oct. 5. The Gators will close October with games at Tennessee (Oct. 12) and home against Kentucky (Oct. 19) before its second bye of the season on Oct. 26.

From there, Florida will begin a stretch of playing five teams that finished within the Top 13 of the CFP rankings — starting with Georgia (6) in Jacksonville on Nov. 2, followed by games at Texas (3) on Nov. 9, LSU (13) on Nov. 16, Ole Miss (11) on Nov. 23 and at Florida State (5) on Nov. 30.

Kickoff times, and TV designations will be announced at a later time. SEC teams will play eight conference games plus one required opponent from the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 or major independent during the 2024 season with Oklahoma and Texas joining the league.

In addition, the SEC will eliminate divisional standings beginning in 2024. The SEC Championship Game will feature the two top teams in the conference standings at the end of the regular season.

Florida football 2024 schedule

Aug. 31 -- Miami

Sept 7 -- Samford

Sept. 14 -- Texas A&M

Sept. 21 -- at Mississippi State

Oct. 5 -- UCF

Oct. 12 -- at Tennessee

Oct. 19 -- Kentucky

Nov. 2 -- Georgia

Nov. 9 -- at Texas

Nov. 16 -- LSU

Nov. 23 -- Ole Miss

Nov. 30 -- at Florida State

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Gators football 2024 football dates revealed