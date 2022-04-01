Dates released for 49ers offseason program

Dates have been released for the 49ers’ offseason program, which will begin April 19.

The offseason program consists of three phases. The first is a two-week session that only consists of meetings, off-field workouts and rehab for injured players.

The second phase is when on-field work can start. It’s three weeks of individual or group drills. There’s no offense vs. defense or contact permitted at this point.

Phase Three is four weeks long and features up to 10 days of organized team activities. Teams can do offense vs. defense at this point, but they’re not allowed to do any live contact.

San Francisco’s workouts begin April 19.

OTA dates are May 23, May 25-26, May 31, June 2-3, and June 6-9.

Mandatory minicamp for San Francisco is slated for June 14-16.

These will be big sessions for the 49ers and second-year quarterback Trey Lance, who figures to get all the reps under center. His performance in offseason work could determine whether the club pits him and Jimmy Garoppolo against each other in a training camp QB battle.

