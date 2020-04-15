New dates found for 2020 Tour de France

The Tour de France is one of the most watched sporting events in the world and Wednesday (April 15) saw an announcement by race organizers that the race will go ahead in 2020, as new dates have been found for later in the year.

The International Cycling Union (UCI) have agreed to move the schedule from June to the end of August to allow for travel restrictions along the route through France to ease.

The sporting calendar for this year has all but wiped out major events including the Olympics and soccers European championships, but this rearranged tour will encourage cycling fans.

In a statement the UCI said "Holding this event in the best conditions possible is judged essential given its central place in cycling's economy and its exposure.”

A view that’s shared by the 2018 winner of the famous yellow jersey Geraint Thomas of Team Ineos.

"If it was between the Tour and something else then I would have thought the majority would go with the Tour because it just... it brings so much money into the sport.”

Public events in France have been banned until mid-July, although President Emmanuel Macron said there will be progressive easing of the lockdown from May 11.

Tour organisers have also promised to adapt to ensure the safety of spectators and riders along the route.