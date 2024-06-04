Dates for Concord University summer baseball camps announced

ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — Concord University announced the dates for their 2024 baseball summer camps.

Two different camps will be held by Concord University’s baseball program, and the dates for the camps were set by Drew Bailey, Concord University’s new head baseball coach.

Concord Esports awarded the Commissioner’s Cup Award by the Eastern College Athletic Conference

One camp will be at Concord University from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on June 21, 2024 and July 26, 2024, with check-in starting at 10:00 a.m. This camp will be $100 and is for unsigned prospects. It will be open to upcoming freshmen through junior college players that are unsigned for the class of 2024.

The second camp will be a three-day kids’ camp, the cost is $100, and it will be from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on June 24-26, 2024 and July 15-17, 2024.

The kids’ camp will be open to children 7 to 13 years old, and check-in for the kids’ camp will start at 8:00 a.m. at Anderson Field.

Surgeon at WVU Medicine Princeton Community Hospital reaches milestone in robotic-assisted surgery

Activities at the kids’ camp will include fielding, pitching, and hitting instruction and techniques, guest speakers, and campus tours. Campers will need helmets, sneakers, and bats. Campers can also bring cleats, however they are optional and cannot have metal spikes. Those who attend the kids’ camp will also get a t-shirt and daily lunch.

Those with questions about Concord University’s baseball camps can contact Coach Bailey at acbailey@concord.edu.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.