Dates for Chris Ballard, Shane Steichen NFL combine press conferences

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard and new head coach Shane Steichen will hold their press conferences at the 2023 NFL combine next week before the main event gets underway.

While the prospects will begin filing in as early as Sunday, Feb. 26, for their registrations and team interviews, the measurements and workouts don’t start until March 2.

However, Ballard and Steichen will hold their typical press conferences at the NFL combine on Wednesday, March 1. Ballard is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET, and Steichen is scheduled right after at 3:45 p.m. ET. These are subject to change.

We won’t get any massive information out of Ballard or Steichen when it comes to prospects or meetings, but it will be the first time they’ve spoken since the latter’s hiring following the Super Bowl.

Hopefully, Steichen will have his staff ready to go by then, and you can keep up with the latest updates via our tracker.

Combine week is almost here, which means we’re one step closer to the 2023 NFL draft.

