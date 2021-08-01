Dates announced for Red Wings training camp at Centre Ice

Jul. 31—DETROIT — Red Wings fans, pack your bags for Traverse City.

Traverse City hockey fans, mark your calendars.

The Detroit Red Wings announced the team will return to Centre ICE Arena in Traverse City from Sept. 16-28 to host the NHL Prospect Tournament and Training Camp, as well as the 22nd Annual Training Camp Golf Classic at Grand Traverse Resort in Acme.

Training camps took place at team facilities in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, forcing the Wings' annual trip to Traverse City to be canceled.

"It's huge," said Tom Rodes, Director of the DRW Training Camp.

The Prospect Tournament runs from Sept. 16-20 with a five-team field set to compete in round-robin play, down from eight in years prior because of several reasons including the pandemic-related travel restrictions and financial commitments.

The teams that are set to join the Red Wings will be the Columbus Blue Jackets, Dallas Stars, St. Louis Blues and the Toronto Maple Leafs. Each team will play three to four games.

Nearly 700 players from the prospect tournament have gone on to play in at least one NHL game, including 18 current Red Wings.

The golf tournament tees off Sept. 22 at GT Resort with proceeds benefiting Involved Citizens Enterprises, a non-profit that provides affordable skating programs to northern Michigan.

It's going to be a 1 p.m. shotgun start where players will be teamed up with either a member of the Red Wings roster, coaching staff or management team.

Training camp begins Sept. 23 and runs through Sept. 28.

"Red Wings players, prospects and tryouts will be divided into teams that will practice and scrimmage throughout camp, including the annual Red and White Game on Sunday, Sept. 26," a team press release said. "Following the Red and White game, the team will remain in Traverse City and hold practices on Monday, Sept. 27 and Tuesday, Sept. 28 prior to breaking camp for Detroit to begin their preseason schedule."

Rodes said training camp both starts a day earlier and ends two days later for 2021. The NHL controls the dates teams can host their training camps. In years prior the team would wrap up camp on Sunday or Monday.

"We kind of got a late start (on planning) with the Stanley Cup being delayed until a month ago, but we're coming along," Rodes said.

Training camp will be a key moment for fans to see loads of new faces and the farm system of a franchise in rebuilding mode.

Detroit drafted 11 in the 2021 NHL draft, picking defender Simon Edvinsson with the No. 6 pick. General Manager Steve Yzerman made three trades this summer for Alex Nedeljkovic (Carolina), Nick Leddy (N.Y. Islanders) and Mitchell Stephens (Tampa Bay).

So far the Red Wings have been active in free agency with eight newly signed players as of press time.

"It's going to take time, but this is step one of that new transition," Rodes said. "This is the best time to see head-to-head games with these new guys, so come check it out for sure."

Complete camp rosters and training camp schedules will be announced at a later date.

Centre Ice will send out information to fans within the week on ticket sales, according to Executive Director Todd Spaulding.

Tickets go on sale at centreice.org/drwtickets and will be sold based on availability at the arena's entrance each day of the event.

