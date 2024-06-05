Dates announced for 2024 Concord University football summer camps

ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — The dates for summer camps at Callaghan Stadium were announced by Concord University’s football team.

From 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on July 17, 2024, a one-day prospect camp will be held for high school students, classes of 2025-2028, junior college athletes, and transfer athletes that have not yet signed a National Letter of Intent (NLI) for the fall of 2024.

The cost of the camp will be $40, and registration for the camp can be found here.

A day camp will also be held from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. from June 10, 2024 through June 13, 2024 for kids in second through eighth grade. The camp will include offensive and defensive positional skill instruction, and focus on fundamentals and technique.

The camp will cost $100, and registration can be found here.

Those participating in the camps will need water bottles, cleats, and gloves, and quarterbacks will need to have a ball. Campers are asked to not bring pads and/or helmets.

Anyone with questions about the camps can contact Coach Brian Ferguson at coachferguson@concord.edu or 304-384-6261.

