On This Date: Wisconsin’s Bronson Koenig nails buzzer-beating to push Badgers into Sweet 16

In just two days, Greg Gard’s No. 5 Wisconsin Badgers will look to generate some magic against No. 12 James Madison in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Ahead of its 27th tournament appearance in program history, Wisconsin has experienced its share of electricity during March Madness. Whether it be Frank Kaminsky and Sam Dekker leading the charge in 2015 or the unexpected Final Four appearance under head coach Dick Bennett in 2000, the Badgers have traditionally known what it takes to win.

Perhaps the most memorable late-game tournament moment arrived on this day eight years ago when Wisconsin guard Bronson Koenig nailed a buzzer-beater to lift the No. 7-seed Badgers over No. 2 Xavier. The corner snipe clinched the Badgers’ spot in the Sweet Sixteen — a round the program hasn’t reached since 2017.

Wisconsin found itself trailing Xavier by nine points with just under six minutes to spare in the contest. The Badgers would go on to tie the game at 63 after a quick run led by Nigel Hayes, Ethan Happ and Jordan Hill.

Then, with the game tied and two seconds remaining, Greg Gard called an inbounds play to Koenig in the corner. The rest is history.

March 20, 2016: Wisconsin’s Bronson Koenig (@BronsonK_24) puts the Badgers in the Sweet 16, hitting a three-pointer at the buzzer to beat Xavier 66-63. pic.twitter.com/GjRGw6TNwd — This Day In Sports Clips (@TDISportsClips) March 20, 2022

