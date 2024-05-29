Date, time set for Republic FC’s Open Cup quarterfinals match vs. Seattle Sounders

(FOX40.COM) — The date and time is set for the Sacramento Republic FC’s U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals match.

The Republic FC is hosting MLS club Seattle Sounders in the quarterfinal round on July 9 at 8 p.m.

Tickets, starting at $18, will go on sale to the public on June 6 at 1 p.m. A presale for season ticket holders began Wednesday and will end on June 5. Fans interested in going in groups of 10 or more people can buy tickets before the general public sale, according to the club.

It will be the first time the Republic FC will host an Open Cup quarterfinals match and the second time in three years they’ll play in the round. Sacramento will also host a semifinals match if it advances.

The Sounders are a team that is no stranger to the Open Cup, as they have won the tournament four times in their 50-year history.

The quarterfinals match will be the second head-to-head matchup between Sacramento and Seattle.

The two clubs previously met at Heart Health Park for a Round of 32 match for the 2018 edition of the Open Cup. The Republic FC won 2-1 in extra time over the Sounders.

Sacramento advanced to the quarterfinals after a thrilling 4-3 home victory over the MLS’s San Jose Earthquakes on May 21. Republic FC scored two goals in 15 minutes of extra time to seal the win.

The Sounders are in the quarterfinals after a 2-1 extra-time victory over USL club Phoenix Rising FC.

