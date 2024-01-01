Date and time set for Eagles-Giants in Week 18 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The NFL schedule for Week 18 is set.

The Eagles will face the Giants at MetLife Stadium at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 7 in a game that will be televised on CBS.

The other NFC games scheduled to kick off at 4:25 are Cowboys-Commanders, Seahawks-Cardinals, Rams-49ers and Bears-Packers. The NFL is strategic about scheduling these games to make the final weekend of the season as competitive as possible.

The NFC East is still up for grabs entering next weekend. But after a brutal loss to the Cardinals on Sunday, the Eagles would need to win and have the Cowboys lose to the Commanders to win the division for a second straight season.

Here’s the full Week 18 schedule:

The Eagles punched their ticket to the playoffs a while ago but were unable to pull out a win on Sunday that would have kept them in control of the No. 2 seed in the conference. But they still have an opportunity to get it.

Basically, if the Eagles win and the Cowboys lose in Week 18, not only would the Eagles win the division but they’d also take the second seed in the conference, guaranteeing home field until the NFC Championship Game.

With today’s results, the #Eagles are now certain to win the SOV tiebreaker over DET if both teams win next week, so an Eagles win + DAL loss would give the Eagles the 2 seed no matter what DET does.

(If you don’t care, I understand but please don’t feel the need to tell me.) — Deniz Selman (@denizselman33) January 1, 2024

As of right now, the Eagles are the fifth seed. If they stay there, they’d travel to face the winner of the NFC South in the first round. Right now, that is looking like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have a 69% chance to make the playoffs. If it’s not the Bucs, then it would be a trip to New Orleans to face the Saints.

The Eagles beat the Giants in a close 33-25 game in Week 16 and will have to face them on the road in Week 18. The Eagles opened as 6 1/2-point favorites, according to FanDuel.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube