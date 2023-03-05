Date, time, and opponent are set for Auburn’s run in SEC Tournament
Now that the dust of the regular season has officially settled, it is now time for March to take full effect.
After finishing with a 10-8 record in SEC play, the Auburn Tigers officially finish as the No. 7 team in the conference and will open next week’s SEC Tournament against No. 10 Arkansas on Thursday evening at 6 p.m. CT. This year’s tournament will take place at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.
Auburn and Arkansas each finished the season by facing the same three opponents: Alabama, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Arkansas was not able to earn a win in the tight three-game stretch, while Auburn went 1-2 with their lone win being a 79-70 win over the Volunteers in the regular season finale.
In their first meeting this season on Jan. 7, Auburn got revenge on the visiting Razorbacks by knocking them off, 72-59 at Neville Arena one year after Arkansas upset the then-No. 1 Tigers in Fayetteville.
Wendell Green Jr. led the team in points with 19, Allen Flanigan came off the bench to score 18 against his home-state team, and Johni Broome ended the game with a 10-point, 10-rebound game. Arkansas’ Anthony Black scored 23 points in the game, but the Razorbacks’ 34% shooting was not enough to beat the Tigers.
Here’s a look at where each SEC team finished, and who their first-round opponent in the SEC Tournament will be:
LSU
Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Regular season record: 13-18
SEC Record: 2-16
First-round opponent: No. 11 Georgia
First game: Wednesday at 8 p.m. CT (SEC Network)
Ole Miss
Michael Chang/Getty Images
Regular season record: 11-20
SEC Record: 3-15
First-round opponent: No. 12 South Carolina
First game: Wednesday at 6 p.m. CT (SEC Network)
South Carolina
Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
Regular season record: 11-20
SEC Record: 4-14
First-round opponent: No. 13 Ole Miss
First game: Wednesday at 6 p.m. CT (SEC Network)
Georgia
Michael Chang/Getty Images
Regular season record: 16-15
SEC Record: 6-12
First-round opponent: No. 14 LSU
First game: Wednesday at 8 p.m. CT (SEC Network)
Arkansas
John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Regular season record: 19-12
SEC Record: 8-10
First-round opponent: No. 10 Auburn
First game: Thursday at 6 p.m. CT (SEC Network)
Mississippi State
John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Regular season record: 20-11
SEC Record: 8-10
First-round opponent: No. 8 Florida
First game: Thursday at noon CT (SEC Network)
Florida
Michael Chang/Getty Images
Regular season record: 16-15
SEC Record: 8-8
First-round opponent: No. 9 Mississippi State
First game: Thursday at noon CT (SEC Network)
Auburn
John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Regular season record: 20-11
SEC Record: 10-8
First-round opponent: No. 10 Arkansas
First game: Thursday at 6 p.m. CT (SEC Network)
Vanderbilt
The Tennessean
Regular season record: 18-13
SEC Record: 11-7
First-round opponent: No. 11 Georgia/No. 14 LSU winner
First game: Thursday at 8 p.m. CT (SEC Network)
Tennessee
Jake Crandall/ The Montgomery Advertiser
Regular season record: 22-9
SEC Record: 11-7
First-round opponent: No. 12 South Carolina/No. 13 Ole Miss winner
First game: Thursday at 2 p.m. CT (SEC Network)
Missouri
Jake Crandall/The Montgomery Advertiser
Regular season record: 23-8
SEC Record: 11-7
First-round opponent: No. 5 Tennessee/No. 12 South Carolina/No. 13 Ole Miss winner
First game: Friday at 2 p.m. CT (ESPN)
Kentucky
Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Regular season record: 21-10
SEC Record: 12-6
First-round opponent: No. 6 Vanderbilt/No. 11 Georgia/ No. 14 LSU winner
First game: Friday at 8 p.m. CT (SEC Network)
Texas A&M
John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Regular season record: 23-8
SEC Record: 15-3
First-round opponent: No. 7 Auburn/No. 10 Arkansas winner
First game: Friday at 6 p.m. CT (SEC Network)
Alabama
Jake Crandall/The Montgomery Advertiser
Regular season record: 26-5
SEC Record: 16-2
First-round opponent: No. 8 Florida/ No. 9 Mississippi State winner
First game: Wednesday at 8 p.m. CT (SEC Network)