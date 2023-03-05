Date, time, and opponent are set for Auburn’s run in SEC Tournament

Taylor Jones
·4 min read

Now that the dust of the regular season has officially settled, it is now time for March to take full effect.

After finishing with a 10-8 record in SEC play, the Auburn Tigers officially finish as the No. 7 team in the conference and will open next week’s SEC Tournament against No. 10 Arkansas on Thursday evening at 6 p.m. CT. This year’s tournament will take place at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Auburn and Arkansas each finished the season by facing the same three opponents: Alabama, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Arkansas was not able to earn a win in the tight three-game stretch, while Auburn went 1-2 with their lone win being a 79-70 win over the Volunteers in the regular season finale.

In their first meeting this season on Jan. 7, Auburn got revenge on the visiting Razorbacks by knocking them off, 72-59 at Neville Arena one year after Arkansas upset the then-No. 1 Tigers in Fayetteville.

Wendell Green Jr. led the team in points with 19, Allen Flanigan came off the bench to score 18 against his home-state team, and Johni Broome ended the game with a 10-point, 10-rebound game. Arkansas’ Anthony Black scored 23 points in the game, but the Razorbacks’ 34% shooting was not enough to beat the Tigers.

Here’s a look at where each SEC team finished, and who their first-round opponent in the SEC Tournament will be:

LSU

Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Regular season record: 13-18

SEC Record: 2-16

First-round opponent: No. 11 Georgia

First game: Wednesday at 8 p.m. CT (SEC Network)

Ole Miss

Michael Chang/Getty Images

Regular season record: 11-20

SEC Record: 3-15

First-round opponent: No. 12 South Carolina

First game: Wednesday at 6 p.m. CT (SEC Network)

South Carolina

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Regular season record: 11-20

SEC Record: 4-14

First-round opponent: No. 13 Ole Miss

First game: Wednesday at 6 p.m. CT (SEC Network)

Georgia

Michael Chang/Getty Images

Regular season record: 16-15

SEC Record: 6-12

First-round opponent: No. 14 LSU

First game: Wednesday at 8 p.m. CT (SEC Network)

Arkansas

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Regular season record: 19-12

SEC Record: 8-10

First-round opponent: No. 10 Auburn

First game: Thursday at 6 p.m. CT (SEC Network)

Mississippi State

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Regular season record: 20-11

SEC Record: 8-10

First-round opponent: No. 8 Florida

First game: Thursday at noon CT (SEC Network)

Florida

Michael Chang/Getty Images

Regular season record: 16-15

SEC Record: 8-8

First-round opponent: No. 9 Mississippi State

First game: Thursday at noon CT (SEC Network)

Auburn

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Regular season record: 20-11

SEC Record: 10-8

First-round opponent: No. 10 Arkansas

First game: Thursday at 6 p.m. CT (SEC Network)

Vanderbilt

The Tennessean

Regular season record: 18-13

SEC Record: 11-7

First-round opponent: No. 11 Georgia/No. 14 LSU winner

First game: Thursday at 8 p.m. CT (SEC Network)

Tennessee

Jake Crandall/ The Montgomery Advertiser

Regular season record: 22-9

SEC Record: 11-7

First-round opponent: No. 12 South Carolina/No. 13 Ole Miss winner

First game: Thursday at 2 p.m. CT (SEC Network)

Missouri

Jake Crandall/The Montgomery Advertiser

Regular season record: 23-8

SEC Record: 11-7

First-round opponent: No. 5 Tennessee/No. 12 South Carolina/No. 13 Ole Miss winner

First game: Friday at 2 p.m. CT (ESPN)

Kentucky

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Regular season record: 21-10

SEC Record: 12-6

First-round opponent: No. 6 Vanderbilt/No. 11 Georgia/ No. 14 LSU winner

First game: Friday at 8 p.m. CT (SEC Network)

Texas A&M

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Regular season record: 23-8

SEC Record: 15-3

First-round opponent: No. 7 Auburn/No. 10 Arkansas winner

First game: Friday at 6 p.m. CT (SEC Network)

Alabama

Jake Crandall/The Montgomery Advertiser

Regular season record: 26-5

SEC Record: 16-2

First-round opponent: No. 8 Florida/ No. 9 Mississippi State winner

First game: Wednesday at 8 p.m. CT (SEC Network)

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire

Recommended Stories