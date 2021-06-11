Date and time set for Game 1 of Islanders-Lightning Stanley Cup Semifinals series

Cal Clutterbuck points to Islanders fans

After eliminating the Boston Bruins in six games, the Islanders now know exactly when they’ll be on the ice next.

Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoff Semifinals between the Islanders and Tampa Bay Lightning is officially set for Sunday at 3:00 p.m. in Tampa.

The Islanders took care of the Pittsburgh Penguins in five games before falling behind the Bruins two games to one in their second round series, but the Isles stormed back to win three straight to take the series, delivering the final blow with a 6-2 win on Wednesday night.

The Islanders have already spoken about the sense of “unfinished business” they feel heading into the Tampa series, as the Lightning eliminated the Isles in the 2020 Semifinals in six games.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for us, seeing them again in the semifinals,” said Anthony Beauvillier after the Game 6 win. “I think we’re taking a lot of pride in what we do, and to get back to the spot that we were last year with some unfinished business, I think, like I said, it’s a great opportunity for us and everyone’s excited in the room and we’re really looking forward to it.”