Date and time of first hearing could mean Ezekiel Elliott will play Week One

The lawsuit has been filed, and a date and time have been selected for the first hearing in the case. The date and time selected may already guarantee that Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will play against the Giants in Week One.

Via Daniel Wallach, the motion for a temporary restraining order and/or preliminary injunction blocking Elliott’s suspension will be presented to Judge Amos L. Mazzant on Tuesday, September 5, at 5:00 p.m. CT. If the NFL delays action on the Elliott suspension until the hearing, it necessarily will be too late to suspend him for Week One.

Traditionally, player suspensions not finalized by 4:00 p.m. ET on the Tuesday preceding a given Sunday do not become effective that week. And with the NFL potentially tiptoeing on eggshells as it tries to understand the lay of the land in Judge Mazzant’s court, it wouldn’t be wise to drop the hammer on Elliott before 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday with the hearing on whether it’s legally permitted to drop said hammer set for two hours later.

It’s possible that the NFL could attempt to navigate the situation in a way that allows the league to officially impose suspension for internal purposes without unofficially pissing off the judge, who may be miffed (to say the least) at the perception that the league saw fit to take action with the motion to block that action pending. The question for the NFL will be whether it’s worth the risk of losing the judge right out of the gates, when the simple reality is that the six games could be served as of Week Two instead of Week One. (And the ratings for Sunday night’s game between New York and Dallas would be, needless to say, enhanced by the possibility that it’s a one-game Elliott cameo before commencing his suspension.)

However it all plays out, the league has yet another complication to contend with as it tries to determine a strategy for proceeding in federal court and, ultimately, securing a ruling upholding whatever suspension arbitrator Harold Henderson eventually imposes. If he even imposes one. Lost in the legal wrangling is the possibility that the pre-emptive attack on Henderson’s ruling could prompt him to agree with NFL Director of Investigations Kia Roberts, who reportedly testified that she believed a suspension should not have been imposed.