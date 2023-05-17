Date, time for Chiefs vs. Cardinals preseason game revealed

The Kansas City Chiefs announced their opponents for the 2023 NFL preseason, but they didn’t yet provide a complete schedule. One of their opponents, however, has revealed dates and times for all of their preseason matchups.

The Chiefs will face the Cardinals on Saturday, Aug. 19 in Week 2 of the preseason at the site of their Super Bowl LVII win at State Farm Stadium. The game will be played at 6:00 p.m. CT and broadcast locally on KSHB-TV in Kansas City.

The Chiefs will face the New Orleans Saints on the road in preseason Week 1. Their lone home preseason game this season will come in preseason Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns. The dates and times for those games haven’t been announced yet, but they’re sure to be finalized sooner than later.

Fans in Kansas City are obviously a little weary about playing a meaningless game on the turf in Arizona. Last season, the team suffered injuries to Harrison Butker and Trent McDuffie when they played the Cardinals in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire