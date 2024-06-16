Jun 15, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies right fielder Jace Laviolette (17) makes a catch against the wall against the Florida Gators during the ninth inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M (50-13) has moved on to the second round of the College World Series after defeating the Florida Gators (34-29) 3-2 behind one of the best pitching performances on the season, as Justin Lamkin, Chris Cortez, and Evan Aschenbeck combined for 16 strikeouts with eight hits and two runs allowed.

The team's unity and collective effort were on full display when star sophomore outfielder Jace Laviolette made what could be considered the catch of the year in the top of the ninth. With just one out and a man on base for the Gators, Laviolette's catch robbed Cade Kurland's would-be home run, potentially changing the season's trajectory. This was a testament to the team's spirit and could be a game-changer in the upcoming matchups vs. Kentucky.

In a respectable and strategic move, Schlossnagle opted to go with Lamkin over ace pitcher Ryan Prager to save as many arms as possible heading into next week. The sophomore's six strikeouts in just three innings led to Cortez's impressive three frames despite allowing the Gators two runs. While Achenbeck struck out four to close things out as usual, the three combined for 158 pitches on the night.

With Prager set to start on Monday, Lamkin and Aschenbeck are expected to be available if needed.

Texas A&M will play 2-seed Kentucky on Monday, June 17, at 6:00 p.m. CT. The game will air on ESPN and be available for streaming on ESPN+.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes and opinions. Follow Cameron on X: @CameronOhnysty.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Date, time announced for Texas A&M's College World Series matchup vs. Kentucky