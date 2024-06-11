Date, time announced for Texas A&M's College World Series matchup vs. Florida

Jun 9, 2024; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M infielder Kaeden Kent (3) hits a grand slam in the top of the seventh inning against Oregon at Olsen Field, Blue Bell Park Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

It's time to make your plans, as Texas A&M's memorable 15-9 win over Oregon in the super regional round on Sunday afternoon has earned the Aggies a berth in the College World Series. The series will begin with a weekend matchup against the red-hot Florida Gators.

In one of the craziest comebacks these eyes have ever witnessed, Texas A&M's Kaeden Kent hit a grand slam in the seventh inning after Oregon's pitching staff gave up a collective seven walks, leading to nine runs. This took a once dominant Duck's 8-4 lead to a devastating 13-8 deficit.

Showing immense poise at the plate, the loss of star outfielder Braden Montgomery hinders the A&M's power at the plate, but if Kent can keep up this level of play, he will be a worthy replacement down the stretch if the Aggies catch fire in Omaha.

However, after starting pitcher Shane Sdao exited the game after just 11 pitches, head coach Jim Schlossnagle provided a brief update, stating that Sdao will undergo an MRI this week while remaining hopeful for a return.

Placed in the second bracket out of the eight final programs, Texas A&M (49-13) will take on the Florida Gators (34-28) on Saturday, June 15, at 6:00 p.m. CT. The game will air on ESPN. The winner will take on Kentucky or NC State on Monday night.

