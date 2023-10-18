On this date in Texas history: Vince Young becomes the Longhorns' starting quarterback

Twenty years ago, a new era started for the Texas football program.

On this date − Oct. 18 − in 2003, Texas started Vince Young during a 40-19 win at Iowa State. It was the first of 32 starts that Young would make for the Longhorns.

Young joined the Longhorns in 2002 but redshirted during his first year on campus. To start the 2003 season, Young earned playing time but Chance Mock was the team's starting quarterback. Texas, however, decided to switch things up after a 65-13 loss to rival Oklahoma.

That loss dropped UT's record to 4-2. A few days later at his Monday press conference, Texas coach Mack Brown announced that Young would start against the Cyclones. "He's a special athlete and he'll grow into a special quarterback," Brown said.

"Vince is learning at a very rapid rate. He's playing with poise, and we felt like it was the best direction to go," UT offensive coordinator Greg Davis said ahead of the Iowa State game. "We're trying to do what it takes to win games. It's going to be a transitional time, but I don't believe you can have drastic changes."

In his first start, Young completed 11 of his 15 passes. He was intercepted once but threw for 136 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed 10 times for 58 yards. More importantly, UT recorded a 21-point win.

Mock still played against Iowa State and he recorded double-digit passes in each of UT's next two games, but his appearances came as a backup. Young started the rest of the season, and Texas didn't lose again until it played Washington State in the Holiday Bowl.

And as they say, the rest is history. Young led Texas to an 11-1 record during its 2004 campaign. The Longhorns then went 13-0 and won a national championship during a 2005 season in which Young was the runner-up in the voting for their Heisman Trophy.

During his Texas tenure, Young went 30-2 as a starter. Only four-year starter Colt McCoy has won more games as a starting quarterback at Texas, and Young's winning percentage is 89 points better than his successor's.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Twenty years ago, Texas named Vince Young as its starting quarterback