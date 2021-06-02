Date is set for Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium

Jan 23, 2015; Glendale, AZ, USA; General view of NFL shield logo at midfield of University of Phoenix Stadium in advance of Super Bowl XLIX between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Super Bowl LVII now has a game date in the Valley. The National Football League and the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee announced on Wednesday that the annual big game will be played at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023.

Super Bowls have been played during the first week of February every year starting in 2004, but have been pushed one week later into the month to accommodate the NFL's new 17-game schedule that debuts this fall. The date of the next Super Bowl, in Los Angeles, is Feb. 13, 2022.

Traditionally, the Super Bowl is played the same weekend as the Waste Management Phoenix Open, even when the game is in Glendale, and it appears that will be the case again in 2023. Next year's Open is set for Feb. 10-13, a week after the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am — essentially, the two events swapped places on the schedule — and that is likely to be the case in 2023, although a spokesman for the Open said that is not official yet.

Arizona was selected to host Super Bowl LVII in May of 2018, marking the fourth time that a Super Bowl was awarded to the state. It will be the third time the game regarded as the nation’s most popular sporting event will be played at State Farm Stadium, and first since Super Bowl XLIX following the 2014 season.

“The selection of the date for Super Bowl LVII means we are getting closer to the event all of Arizona is anticipating,” David Rousseau, Chairman of the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee, said in a statement from the Arizona Cardinals and the host committee. “The exposure and economic impact it brings to our region is unmatched and so is the level of community support required to execute such a massive undertaking.”

Arizona joins South Florida, New Orleans, Los Angeles and Tampa Bay as the only sites selected to host the Super Bowl at least four times.

Other Super Bowls in Arizona have been Super Bowl XLII in 2008 and Super Bowl XXX on Jan. 28, 1996, at Sun Devil Stadium.

Over 26 months from 2015 to 2017, State Farm Stadium hosted an NFL Pro Bowl, Super Bowl, college football's national championship game and the NCAA men's Final Four.

