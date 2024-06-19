Date set for Serie A 2024/25 fixture list to be drawn up

The fixture list for the 2024/25 Serie A season will be drawn up on July 4, but there are reasons why it is done considerably later than the Premier League or LaLiga.

The Premier League already announced its full calendar for the campaign kicking off on August 16, as has LaLiga in Spain for their tournament beginning that same weekend.

Serie A is due to start on the weekend of August 17 too, but unlike the other divisions, they will not draw up the fixtures until July 4.

Even that is only a provisional date and has not yet been formally announced by the Lega Serie A yet.

Serie A behind the rest of Europe

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, part of the delay is because after many years the name of the Italian top flight will change with new sponsors.

It is no longer going to be the Serie A TIM, but now the Serie A Enilive.

That contract begins on July 1, so the Lega cannot begin all the new branding until that date.

It includes a new logo as well, which will be unveiled on July 3.

The Italian fixture list will once again by asymmetrical this season, so the second half is not merely a mirror of the first.

There will only be one midweek round, on October 30, and there will be games played during the Christmas period on December 22 and December 29.

Parma, Como and Venezia were promoted from Serie B.