Date set for Kylian Mbappe presentation at Real Madrid after Euros

Real Madrid have finally found a day to present Kylian Mbappe to the fans, with the Santiago Bernabeu set to fill up for a signing. Many expect it to be one of the largest welcomes in the history of the club, comparable to Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival.

As per Marca, the announcement will take place on the 16th of July, two days after the final of Euro 2024. It had been in doubt whether he might be presented sooner, should France be knocked out of the Euros before the final, but Los Blancos have now fixed the date.

Mbappe will be presented to the fans in the number nine shirt, a day after the squad who were not on international duty return to work at Valdebebas. It is not yet clear when Mbappe will join Los Blancos’ tour of the USA in preseason. If France reach the semi-finals, Mbappe will not be on it, as is the case for other internationals at Euro 2024 or the Copa America.