Date set for Kylian Mbappe’s arrival at Real Madrid – report

In a fresh update, MARCA reports that Kylian Mbappe is all set to arrive at Real Madrid on June 6 and his signing and presentation will take place next week.

Real Madrid have had their sights set on Mbappe for years now and are finally set to realise their dream signing this summer after having come very close in the past.

Mbappe announced his decision to leave PSG for free and everything indicates that he is bound for Real Madrid, even though nothing has been made official yet.

However, that is bound to change next week, once the UEFA Champions League final is out of the way.

Set to arrive soon. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Mbappe is currently with the French national team as they prepare for the UEFA Euro 2024. However, he will be given a break to complete the formalities of his move to Real Madrid next week.

After all, France manager Didier Deschamps himself admitted that he wanted everything resolved before the start of the Euros.

As such, everything indicates that Mbappe will be arriving in Madrid next Thursday, June 6, to complete his signing and presentation.

Real Madrid have been fully focused on the UCL final, but work is being done in the background to ensure that Mbappe’s presentation is exceptional and historic.