Date set for Georgia football’s annual spring game

We are just a few weeks away from the start of Georgia’s spring practice, which will wrap up with the annual G-Day spring scrimmage game held in Sanford Stadium. On Tuesday, the university finally released a date for the traditional event: Saturday, April 13.

The game will take place the same day as another notable event in the state. Round 3 of the 2024 Masters Tournament in Augusta will be in full swing as the Bulldogs take the field.

The spring will be a busy period for the Bulldogs, who will begin spring practice on Tuesday, March 12 and hold their annual pro day on March 13. The team will practice on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday for five weeks before taking Dooley Field in front of Georgia faithful.

G-Day will be our first look at a new UGA roster. The Bulldogs reeled in 28 commits in their No. 1 recruiting class, including seven transfer additions.

Georgia will also have a couple of new faces on the sidelines after the additions of safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator, Travaris Robinson, and defensive backs coach Donte Williams to on-field roles this offseason.

Kickoff time and TV information for G-Day have yet to be released.

