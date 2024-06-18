Date is set for annual rivalry basketball game between Marquette and Wisconsin

The date for the state's biggest college basketball rivalry game is set.

Marquette announced Tuesday that its annual men's hoops battle with Wisconsin will be Saturday, Dec. 7 at Fiserv Forum.

The teams will meet for the 131st time, with UW holding a 71-59 advantage. They have played every season since 1958.

More: Middle fingers, flipped recruits and 'Scrambled Eggs': State natives look back at intense Marquette-Wisconsin basketball rivalry

The Badgers have won three straight in the series. Last season, UW earned a 75-64 victory over third-ranked MU, prompting students to storm the court at the Kohl Center in Madison.

The teams will look different next season. The Golden Eagles will no longer have key playmakers Tyler Kolek and Oso Ighodaro, both likely to get picked in the NBA draft next week, and the Badgers lost three starters and added three transfers.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Marquette and Wisconsin will play Dec. 7 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee