Date set for 2024 Battle in Seattle

Jun. 25—SPOKANE — The Gonzaga Bulldogs and Kentucky Wildcats will face off in the 2024 Battle in Seattle on Dec. 7 at Climate Pledge Arena, GU Athletics announced in a release Monday.

The game is part of a multi-year series between Gonzaga and Kentucky, which was set before the 2022-23 season. Gonzaga has won the first two matchups of the series and holds a 2-1 advantage in all-time matchups; an 88-72 win in Spokane Arena in 2022 and an 89-85 win at Rupp Arena in Kentucky last season. Both teams will meet again in Bridgestone Arena in Nashville in the 2025-26 season, Rupp Arena in 2026-27 and the McCarthey Athletic Center in the 2027-28 season. Kentucky's lone win against the Bulldogs was an 80-72 win at the 2002 Maui Invitational.

Gonzaga holds a 19-11 record against teams from the Southeastern Conference and has won six of its last 10 games against SEC opponents.

The Bulldogs have played in the Battle in Seattle 14 times dating back to 2003, maintaining a 9-5 record in those contests. Its last time playing in the Battle in Seattle was in the 2021-22 season, suffering a 91-82 loss to No. 16 Alabama. The Bulldogs played at Climate Pledge Arena last season, losing 76-63 to eventual national champion UConn in the Continental Tire Seattle Tip-Off.

Game time and television information have yet to be released.