Date revealed for Seattle Seahawks vs. Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

One of the most sought-after college football players in this year’s NFL Draft was Ohio State QB Justin Fields.

Where he was going to end up was one of the Draft's biggest debates.

The Chicago Bears traded up to take him at No. 11, selecting the future QB of their franchise.

And the Seattle Seahawks will get a chance to actually see the rookie quarterback in action.

While the schedule is set to be released at 5pm on Wednesday, leaks to the NFL schedule have been surfacing all day.

According to multiple reports, the Seahawks will face the Bears on December 26th in Week 16.

The last time the Seahawks played the Bears was back in September of 2018 where the Bears beat the Seahawks 24-17 at Soldier Field.

Now three years later, the two teams face off once again, but this time at Lumen Field and with very different teams.

The matchup between Fields and Russell Wilson should be an interesting one, since both of them have a similar play style, as well.

There's additional intrigue to this game, as well, after Wilson listed the Bears as a possible team he'd waive his no-trade clause, stemming from tension with the Seahawks front office over not providing him enough offensive line protection.

Those trade rumors, while fast and furious, eventually fizzled.

While the full schedule is not yet available, leaks have been surfacing throughout the day on Wednesday.

Seattle will also see rookie quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and Trey Lance this season.